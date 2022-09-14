Tensions between Armenia, Azerbaijan ‘definitely still exist’ — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Tensions persist on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Tensions definitely still exist," he said, when asked to comment on the situation.

The Kremlin Spokesman pointed to a decision made on Tuesday that a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) led by Secretary General Stanislav Zas would visit the border area. "They will present a report to the leaders of the member states that will be considered," Peskov added.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said in the early hours of Tuesday that the Azerbaijani armed forces had opened fire on the settlements of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk, using artillery, heavy guns and small arms. The Armenian Security Council held an emergency meeting, making a decision to request Russian assistance by activating the relevant provisions of the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and also to appeal to the CSTO and the UN Security Council. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the country’s parliament that the Azerbaijani attacks had killed 49 people. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, stated that his country’s armed forces were taking retaliatory measures and put the blame on Armenia’s military and political leadership. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported 50 deaths among its troops.