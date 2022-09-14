Neediest and poorest? Diplomat calls out EU politicians on Ukrainian grain redistribution

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova took to her Telegram channel on Wednesday and suggested that European politicians, who are talking about grain supplies to the world’s poorest countries, should publish grain redistribution statistics.

The diplomatic agency’s spokeswoman pointed out that European politicians continue to insist that the supply of agricultural products under the recently inked grain deal allegedly goes to "the neediest and poorest countries." Zakharova published the data of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul for each ship from the UN website as of September 12, and the countries of Western Europe dominate the column of "country of destination".

"They are doing it in the expectation that no one will double-check these statements, and the sock-puppet Western media traditionally does not bother with such "trifle things" as facts," Zakharova wrote.

"So, you can draw your own conclusion as to which countries are now the neediest and the poorest. And if this is not the case, then the deniers of reality should simply and with no trouble at all just publish the secondary redistribution scheme of goods. We are waiting," she added.

On July 22, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to international markets was signed in Istanbul. In particular, thanks to the memorandum concluded by Russia and the UN, the global community has joined the endeavor to remove those anti-Russian restrictions that impede the export of these vital goods. Another document approved a mechanism for the export of grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. Based on the deal between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, a coordination center was set up, which ensures the inspection of ships carrying grain, and also prevents the smuggling of weapons and attempts at provocations. The UN objective is to reach an export volume of 2-5 million tonnes of food per month.