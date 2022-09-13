Russia working with many states on exchanging biosecurity information — MFA

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia is working with a number of countries on documents that will make it possible to exchange information on biological security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during a briefing Tuesday.

"We are putting together documents on a bilateral basis with many countries, which allow us to exchange information and get a better understanding of what is going on in this area. And we are ready to provide any needed assistance to these countries, if they are interested. This work will continue, that is, material assistance, as well as the exchange of expertise and staff training," he specified.

When asked which steps Moscow would consider to counter the threat of US biological activities near its borders besides the work within the Biological Weapons Convention, Ryabkov noted that Russia has been putting the spotlight on this issue on international platforms for some time now.

"We are not hiding the reasons or causes behind our concerns. We are, of course, focused on what and how our adversaries and our opponents undertake along the perimeter of our borders," the diplomat added.