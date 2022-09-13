Kremlin aide says SCO summit will be very important amid large-scale global changes

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin attaches greater significance to the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand on September 15-16, as it is held on the background of large-scale geopolitical changes, when a multi-polar world is being built, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"It will not be an exaggeration to say that this summit is special, as it is held amid the large-scale geopolitical changes, with a rapid and irrevocable transformation of the entire complex of international ties, relations, policies, economy, when a new model based on the real multi-polarity and dialogue is being built," he said.

According to Ushakov, Moscow believes that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization "is a real alternative to the West-oriented structures and mechanisms." "Since all the SCO members are committed to the efforts toward a more representative, democratic, fair, and multipolar world order, which is based on generally recognized principles of international law," he explained.

"All SCO members stand for equal cooperation between countries of the world community with the United Nations playing the central, coordinating role, in the spirit of mutual respect, justice, equality and mutual reckoning with each other’s interests," he stressed.