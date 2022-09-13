DPR leader reports botched Ukrainian reinforcement attempt

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces failed to cross the Seversky Donets River again and bring additional troops and military equipment to Svyatogorsk, the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said on Tuesday.

"The situation around Svyatogorsk remains quite tense. The enemy attempted to build a new crossing [over the river] and move more hardware and personnel there, but failed," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Though it is too early to say that the allied forces have the territory fully under their control yet, there are "some prospects," Pushilin noted. "There are a few enemy forces over there, but they are not in a position to move freely," he specified.

He added that there were more Polish mercenaries among the Ukrainian forces near Svyatogorsk than Ukrainians. "Poles, or Polish mercenaries, are playing quite an important role near Svyatogorsk. <...> Objectively, there are more Poles than Ukrainians near Svyatogorsk," Pushilin said, citing verified data.