Russia’s National Guard detained nine Ukrainian accomplices in LPR over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard servicemen carried out special activities in populated areas of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), which resulted in the detention of nine accomplices of the Ukrainian armed forces and the discovery of ten weapons caches in a day, the National Guard’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"During the day, employees and servicemen of the National Guard in cooperation with representatives of other security agencies during special targeted missions detained nine accomplices of the Ukrainian armed forces and discovered ten caches of nationalists on the LPR territory," the statement said.

The press service also reported that during special operations in the LPR settlements, the National Guard captured four anti-tank guided missiles, two Javelin anti-tank missile systems, a Konkurs wire-guided anti-tank missile, five grenade launchers, four rockets, 27 artillery shells and mines, seven hand grenades, over 500 shells for grenade launchers of different modifications, including foreign-made, and 8,200 rounds of ammunition for small arms.