DPR forces successfully advancing in Artyomovsk direction — DPR head

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have achieved certain success in the Artyomovsk direction, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said on Monday.

"The Artyomovsk direction is quite important foe us and now, after Kodema, our forces have achieved certain success in this direction," he said in the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He also said that Ukrainian troops are invigorating their activities in the Ugledar direction, however, the situation is under control. "Allied forces are advancing at some sections," he added.

According to Pushilin, DPR forces "have managed to advance forward from the positions they held earlier" near the settlement of Peski. He also said that DPR troops also advanced toward Vodyanovo and Maryinka, despite the difficult situation.

"We now should focus on the defense of our cities and settlements, but, nevertheless, our forces continue to move forwards in several directions," he added.