Russian citizenship granted to 437,000 DPR residents since 2019 — DPR interior ministry

DONETSK, September 12. /TASS/. As many as 437,000 people living in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have received Russian citizenship since 2019, when Russia simplified nationality granting procedures for residents of the Donbass republics, DPR Deputy Interior Minister Nikolay Kryuchenko told TASS on Monday.

"As many as 437,000 DPR residents have been granted [Russian] citizenship [since 2019," he said.

Earlier, he told TASS that some 467,000 applications for Russian citizenship had been filed in the DPR.

According to Kryuchenko, the republic’s migration service receives around 900 applications for Russian citizenship a day. "Under Russian laws, applications for citizenship are considered during up to three months. But we see a tendency toward shortening the decision-making term. Today, it is from three to four weeks," he noted.

On April 24, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying nationality granting procedures for residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.