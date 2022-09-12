Ukraine shelling of Antonovka Bridge chaotic, uncontrollable — administration

KHERSON, September 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces shell the Antonovka Bridge near Kherson in a chaotic and uncontrolled fashion, Kherson Region military-civilian administration deputy head Kirill Stremousov said Monday.

"The Antonovka Bridge is being shelled constantly despite it being closed for a long time. […] A chaotic, effectively uncontrolled shelling being carried out at the bridge," he said on a video published on his Telegram channel. "[…] Here is one more strike, carried out with HIMARS missiles. […] But the bridge is intact."

Earlier, Stremousov told TASS that Ukrainian forces fired three HIMARS rockets at the Antonovka Bridge. According to Stremousov, Ukrainian forces aimed at the nearby civilian ferry crossing, not the bridge itself. Later, Kherson emergency services said that a total of six HIMARS rockets were fired at the bridge, adding that nobody was injured by the attack.

The Antonovka Bridge is the only car bridge connecting Kherson with the rest of the Kherson Region on the other bank of Dnieper. It has frequently been targeted by Ukrainian forces recently; a ferry crossing has been organized near the damaged bridge.