No pullout of Russian forces from ZNPP on agenda — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that no pullout of Russian miliary personnel from the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is on the agenda.

"No pullout of forces [from the ZNPP territory - TASS) is on the agenda. The issue in focus is how to make the Ukrainian side end barbaric bombardments of facilities on the power plant’s territory, which are fraught with very regrettable and catastrophic consequences," Peskov told a news briefing on Monday.

Peskov stressed that Russia continued to call on all countries that have influence on Ukraine to use it in order to stop the ongoing daily bombardments.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant last weekend was shut down against the backdrop of incessant bombardments by Ukrainian forces. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev stressed that it was the first operating power plant in the history of nuclear power to have come under an armed attack.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is under the control of Russian troops. Lately, it has been regularly attacked by the Ukrainian military. In early September, the station saw a visit by an IAEA mission under the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi. The IAEA later published a report calling for the creation of a security zone around the nuclear power plant to prevent accidents hostilities might cause. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Russia was studying the IAEA’s report in detail, but time was needed to respond to the proposals contained in it.