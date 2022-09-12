About 30,700 candidates elected to date — Russian CEC

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Around 30,700 candidates from 16 parties and three public associations have been elected to date, head of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said at a commission’s meeting on the results of the single voting day on Monday.

"As of now, according to the election results, 30,768 candidates have been elected from 16 parties (out of 22 with registered candidates) and three public associations," she said.

In particular, as Pamfilova noted, according to preliminary results of the election of top regional officials, 12 candidates nominated by United Russia were elected along with two unaffiliated candidates.

Russia held elections for 15 top regional officials on September 9-11 (14 of them were direct elections, while the head of the Adygeya Republic was elected by its legislature). The other elections were for lawmakers of six regional legislatures, 12 city councils in regional capitals and deputies of local self-government bodies.