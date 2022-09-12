Authorities reveal number of evacuees from Kharkov Region to Russia

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The number of people who evacuated from the territory of the Kharkov Region to Russia in recent days exceeded 5,000, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkov Region, said on Monday during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"Those people who were able to get out are now being provided with the most necessary things, they are moving to the territory of the Russian Federation, they are being helped. <...> About 5,000 people have already been able to go out on the territory of the Russian Federation," he said.

Ganchev noted that the authorities cannot estimate the number of people who evacuated to the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). "Nationalist formations started shelling, and there was no communication, we can't just communicate with this population now," he added. The head of the administration stressed that the evacuation of the population was complicated by the Ukrainian armed forces’ bombardment.

On September 10, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the regrouping of Russian troops in the areas of Balakleya and Izyum to step up efforts in the Donetsk direction.