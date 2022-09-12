Ukrainian combat losses in DPR amount to more than 20 over 24 hours — Donbass official

DONETSK, September 12. /TASS/. The losses of Ukraine’s armed forces in combat with the forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) People’s Militia and Russian servicemen have amounted to over 20 people in 24 hours, Deputy Head of the DPR's People's Militia Eduard Basurin stated on Monday.

"Joint actions by the servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation eliminated the following enemy’s weapons and military equipment: three units of automotive equipment, two armored personnel carriers and more than 20 personnel," the press service of the DPR’s People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

The official added that over 200 units of ammunition from various artillery weapons have been fired at the republic’s territory. As a result, four civilians were killed, three were wounded, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.