Elections demonstrate consolidation of society around operation in Ukraine — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The 2022 election campaign has demonstrated consolidation of people around the decision to begin the special military operation in Ukraine, leader of the ruling United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday, summing up the election results.

"The campaign has demonstrated consolidation of a huge number of our people around the president’s decision on the necessity of this operation and the activities of our armed forces who are defending all who need it in Donbass and on other territories, and the interests of our country in general," he said.

He noted that "this year’s elections are being held in a special environment" as the special operation continues. "Our armed forces are defending our compatriots, citizens of our country, and it cannot but tell on how the election campaign was proceeding," he said.

According to Medvedev, the party is addressing problems facing a lot of people. "Both refugees and other categories who were forced to move to our country. We continue to do it and will do it as long as is necessary," he pledged. "It was also noted by those who took part in this election campaign.".