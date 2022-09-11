No violations capable of impacting voting results registered in Russia — interior ministry

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. No serious violations capable of impacting voting results have been registered in Russia, Mikhail Davydov, chief of the Russian interior ministry’s public order directorate, said on Sunday.

"No violations that can impact the elections have been registered," he said.

According to Davydov, more than 80 reports about violations linked with the elections have been received by Russian interior agencies since the opening of polling stations.

"In general, we have registered about 2,000 reports about violations since the beginning of the election campaign. We are trying to consider them promptly," he added.

On September 9-11, Russia holds elections of 15 top officials in regions (14 direct elections and by voting in parliament in Adygea), members of six legislative assemblies, 12 councils of people’s deputies in the administrative centers of Russia’s constituent territories, and also members of local governing bodies.