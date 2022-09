DONETSK, September 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops delivered 11 strikes at settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past two hours, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

According to the mission, forty-six shells, including from NATO-caliber weapons, were fired at several Donetsk’s districts, the cities of Luganskoye, Makeyevka, and Zaytsevo.

One civilian was killed in Luganskoye.