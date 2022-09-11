Two IAEA experts continue to work at Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Two experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency continue to work at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as observers, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said on Sunday.

"Yes, two observers are physically present there," he said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station when asked whether all the IAEA experts had bey now left the facility.

He said that the plant’s last operating power unit was shut down in the small hours on Sunday. In his words, it was done because of non-stopping attacks at the nuclear facility by Ukrainian troops.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces have been deliberately targeting the nuclear facility. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who has recently visited the Zaporozhye NPP with the agency’s mission, said that the plant’s only operating power unit could be shut down due to disruption of offsite power supplies.