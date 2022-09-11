The level of radiation at Zaporozhye NPP after its shutdown within normal range

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The level of radiation is within the normal range at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) after the shutdown of its last operating power unit, according to Chairman of the ‘We Are Together With Russia’ civil society group Vladimir Rogov.

"The level of radiation is within the typical range, within our territory's natural background level," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Rogov told TASS that Unit 6 was shut down at about 03:45. This was the only operational block at the Zaporozhye NPP, after the fifth one was stopped a few days ago. According to him, the station's sixth reactor operated for more than three days at extremely low power - 11-14%, that is, it produced 110-140 MW at a design capacity of 1,000 MW.