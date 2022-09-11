Russian Armed Forces destroy over 450 military enemies in Kharkov region

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces, missile forces and artillery strike the units and reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region, as a result, more than 450 enemies were destroyed, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov announced on Sunday.

"Forces and military equipment of the units of the 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Staroverovka, Chuguev, and Volosskaya Balakleya were hit, as well as the 113th brigade of territorial defense in the village of Novaya Vodolaga, and the deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the area of the settlement of Klugino-Bashkirovka," he said, adding that as a result, more than 200 military personnel and more than 20 pieces of equipment were lost.