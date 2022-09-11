Russian diplomat says Europe chose wrong time to criticize Iran’s nuclear program

VIENNA, September 11. /TASS/. The UK, Germany and France chose the wrong time to criticize Iran for its nuclear program, jeopardizing talks to restore the Iranian nuclear deal, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Saturday.

"Very untimely indeed. Right at a critical moment at the Vienna talks and on the eve of the session of the IAEA Board of Governors," he said on Twitter.

The foreign ministries of the UK, Germany and France on Saturday published a statement that called Iran’s stance on its nuclear program puts at risk the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the European criticism raised the prospect that the talks will fail.

JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the UN Security Council five permanent members and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled he is ready to resurrect the agreement. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France have been in talks with Iran since April of last year to reinstate the deal.