EC recommends to extend visa issuance process to Russians to 45 days for security checks

BRUSSELS, September 9. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has instructed EU countries to check all the recipients and holders of Schengen visas from Russia from the standpoint of "threat to public policy," extend the period for deciding on visa applications up to 45 days and minimize the issuance of multiple-entry visas, according to a document published by the EC on Friday.

The document presents guidelines on visa processing for the Russian citizens after the European Union suspended the visa facilitation agreement with Russia starting on September 12. The EC stressed that visa issuance should be the last priority of the operations of consulates.

"In the current context, EU consulates in Russia need to ensure a much higher degree of scrutiny on applications for short-stay visas," the document quoted Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas as saying.

"Consulates should give lower priority to applicants who do not have an essential reason to travel, such as tourists, when attributing visa appointments. Consulates could take up to 45 days to take a decision on visa applications (against 15 days in regular cases) so as to ensure more thorough checks on applications lodged by Russians. Member States' consulates could request additional documents beyond the standard list, to ensure a high level of scrutiny, in particular in cases of possible threats to public policy, public order and international relations," the EC noted.