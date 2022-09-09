Putin plans to vote in elections, Kremlin will say later how — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to vote in the elections, and the Kremlin will let people know how he will do it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"The president, of course, plans to take part (vote - TASS) in the elections, and we will inform you exactly on how he decides to do it," the spokesman said.

Municipal elections are being held in 125 districts of the capital in 2022. More than 5,700 candidates are vying for 1,417 city council seats.

Moscow is holding elections for three days from September 9 to 11, and voters may cast ballots online at mos.ru, the official website of City Hall. The municipal election commission assured that the registration process of online voters would prevent any attempts at casting ballots twice.