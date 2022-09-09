Russian relations with North Europe, Baltic States ruined by sanctions — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The restrictive measures imposed by North European countries and the Baltic States against Russia has led to the collapse of bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday following a meeting of First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov with Russian ambassadors to these countries.

"It was ascertained that their [the countries of North Europe and the Baltic States] confrontational anti-Russian course hindered the preservation of political dialogue, while their move to join all sectoral and personal sanctions has led to the collapse of bilateral relations," the statement reads.

"Trade and economic and investment links have been blocked, the exodus of companies from the Russian market has been incited, interaction within the spheres of industry, science and education, culture and sports has been halted as well as on border development cooperation," according to the ministry’s statement.

The meeting also focused on the "radically altered" military-political situation in the region after Finland and Sweden submitted applications to join NATO. "It was noted that Russia’s concrete retaliatory measures would depend on the conditions of Finland and Sweden’s integration with NATO." The meeting’s participants also discussed ensuring the uninterrupted transit of passengers and cargoes to the Kaliningrad Region.

They also ascertained that Western countries had shifted the standoff with Russia towards relevant organizations, whose activities were not previously subjected to politics.

"There was also an exchange of opinion and experience among foreign-based establishments on interacting with compatriots, defending their rights under the current circumstances of brazen Russophobia fomented throughout the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltic States, in addition to countering the falsification of history, and military-memorial work," the ministry added.