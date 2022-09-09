Russia regrets that issue of ‘occupied territories of Ukraine’ raised in UN GA — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 9. /TASS/. The decision to include the issue of "temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" into the agenda of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly is not conductive to solving the crisis, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Gennady Kuzmin said.

"The Russian Federation is distancing itself from consensus on the decision to include a provision about the ‘situation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine’ into the agenda of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. We regret that the world’s most representative platform for dialogue is once again being used for politicizing issues and promoting destructive approaches," the Russian diplomat told the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

"Discussing the situation in Ukraine from such a confrontational angle is not conductive to the search for real ways of solving the crisis, eradicating its causes and establishing peace in the region," he added.