Russia’s PM expects prolonged and possibly increasing sanctions pressure

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia may have to act amid prolonged and possibly increasing sanctions pressure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"We clearly understand that we have to act in the conditions of a long and possibly increasing sanctions pressure," he said.

Mishustin noted that the Russian government recently convened a strategic meeting to discuss the future growth of the local financial system. A number of decisions were made, including the formation of new efficient procedures to provide sufficient liquidity to the Russian economy, maintain the sustainability of industries, and save jobs.

Mishustin also believes that the West, which initiated unprecedented sanctions against Russia, failed to achieve its goal and undermine the country's financial stability. "Unprecedented sanctions were imposed against our country, but they did not reach their main goal. They failed to undermine our financial stability. First of all, thanks to the prompt decisions taken by the president," the prime minister said.

According to him, the government, together with the Bank of Russia, managed to significantly mitigate the negative impact of unfriendly actions against Russian people and businesses.