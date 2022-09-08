West starts whipping up hysteria to discredit future Donbass referendums, senator says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The West dreads the expected outcome of the Donbass plebiscite to join Russia and has already begun a crusade to discredit it, Chairman of the Federation Council’s Ad Hoc Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in the Domestic Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Klimov said on Thursday.

"I can note that Washington and its junior partners are very concerned about the possibility of residents from a number of territories of the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic exercising their democratic rights. Overseas (in the US - TASS), they dread the referendums to vote on a future with Russia on the territories freed from the grip of American imperialists and local neo-Nazis. <...> there are no doubts overseas how these acts of genuine democracy might end for the Russophobes. That's why anti-Russian opponents are already fomenting hysteria to discredit the anticipated referendums on territories freed from Western diktat," the senator told reporters.

He added that Russia and Donbass are united not only by geography, but also by a shared centuries-old history, language, culture, common values, kinship and much more.

Also, the politician stressed that as far as the special military operation is concerned, all of the country’s parliamentary parties "took a united patriotic position." "This was fully manifested during the current election campaign, despite all attempts of the Motherland’s enemies to speculate on such issues," he said.