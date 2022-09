MELITOPOL, September 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces opened fire at Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region, where the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is located, the city’s military-civil administration (MCA) reported on Thursday.

"Ukrainian punishers are shelling the city of Energodar," the administration said on it Telegram channel.

According to Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia civil society group, Energodar is currently "under intense artillery fire."