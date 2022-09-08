Russian forces provide aid to Italian reporter injured by Ukrainian landmine

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces organized a provocation, which aimed to get Italian reporter Mattia Sorbi blown up on a landmine in the Kherson Region, in order to accuse Russian Armed Forces of his death, Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday, adding that Russian forces discovered the foreign, provided him with first medical aid and delivered him to a hospital.

According to the Defense Ministry, on August 29, Mattia Sorbi departed to the forward positions of Ukrainian forces, accompanied by two people dressed in Ukrainian military uniforms. They gave the reporter directions, but hid that the road at the contact line was mined by Ukrainian forces.

"The goal of the provocation by Ukrainian intelligence services was to wait until the reporter is killed either by fire from Russian positions or by a landmine, in order to later accuse Russia of murdering Mattia Sorbi, and to cause wide resonance in Western media," the Defense Ministry said.

As the car carrying the journalist moved on, it blew up on a Ukrainian landmine. The driver was killed immediately, while Sorbi was severely injured.

"When Russian servicemen saw a civilian car being blown up on a landmine, they advanced despite heavy fire from Ukrainian positions and pulled Mattia Sorbi from the burning vehicle. Russian servicemen provided him with first medical aid, carried him to safety and ensured emergency delivery of the heavily injured reporter to a medical facility," the Ministry said.

Currently, Mattia Sorbi, hospitalized to an intensive care unit with multiple shrapnel wounds, is receiving all necessary medical aid. His condition is stable.