MELITOPOL, September 8. /TASS/. The only reactor that’s currently working at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is running at extremely low capacity, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia civil society group, said on Thursday.

"At the moment, only the sixth power unit is in operation at ZNPP, at an extremely low capacity of 120-122 MW. That’s 12-12.2% of the unit’s capacity," he said on Telegram.

Reactor No. 5 of the ZNPP was subjected to an emergency shutdown a few days ago, when shelling by Ukraine severed the power lines that supplied energy generated at the station to the grid. On Wednesday, Rogov said that due to damage to the power lines from overnight shelling, the capacity of Reactor No. 6 was reduced to 13.5% of total, meaning it generated 135 MW.