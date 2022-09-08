LPR mission reveals number of civilians killed since tensions escalated

LUGANSK, September 8. /TASS/. More than 250 civilians were wounded and 85 were killed in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) after tensions escalated in Donbass on February 17, the LPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) reported on Thursday.

"From February 17, 2022 to September 8, 2022, the LPR mission to the JCCC recorded 1,077 shelling incidents against the republic’s territory by the Ukrainian armed forces using heavy weapons. <...> In the aforementioned period, out of 340 civilians who ended up as victims of Ukrainian aggression, 85 were killed and 255 were wounded," the report said.

The report further revealed that four children lost their lives, and 24 others were wounded.

In total, the Ukrainian armed forces shot more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, including 123 rockets from HIMARS and 2,265 rounds from Grad, Uragan and Smerch multiple rocket launchers. Thirty-six Tochka-U rockets and nine shells from US-made M777 howitzers were also fired at the LPR.