Ukrainian military made no attempts to attack in Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog area for two days

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military made no attempts to attack for the second day in a row in the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction due to Ukraine’s previously reported heavy losses, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

Konashenkov reported on September 7 that there were no reported attempts to attack in that area on Wednesday as well.

"Due to heavy losses of the Ukrainian military units, which comprised the striking group, in the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction, there were no Ukrainian military’s attempts to attack in that area," he said.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported back then the worst wave of bombardments by the Ukrainian military, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.