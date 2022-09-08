Putin may feature at avalanche of summits in coming months — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, according to plans, may address a range of summits, including G20 and APEC meetings, in the coming months, presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing on Thursday.

"A schedule of meetings for this fall is quite busy. It includes a G20 summit in Indonesia on November 15-16, an APEC [summit] in Thailand on November 18 and an Association of Southeast Nations [summit] in Cambodia on November 11-13," he specified.

Commenting on Putin’s plans to participate in those meetings, Ushakov said: "As for [a G20 summit in] Bali and an APEC [summit] in November, we expect the president to take part, but we will confirm this later," he pledged, citing a number of reasons, including the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Kremlin aide, "an CSTO summit will also be held in Yerevan in November and an EAEU summit in Bishkek in December," with plans for the president to attend those as well. Later in September, the Russian leader will travel to Samarkand, Uzbekistan for an SCO summit, and in October, he will attend a number of meetings in Kazakhstan.