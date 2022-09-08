Ukraine's smuggling of western weapons to become destabilizing factor — Russian police

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The smuggling of weapons the West has supplied and keeps supplying to Ukraine will become a destabilizing factor in the medium term, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said at a meeting of the CIS interior ministers in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.

"Against the backdrop of growing Western supply of weapons and military equipment, the smuggling of weapons from Ukraine will become one of the destabilizing factors in the medium term," Kolokoltsev is quoted by the Interior Ministry’s press-service as saying.

He stressed that a huge amount of weapons being distributed and sold uncontrollably by the Kiev authorities often ended up on the global black market, and then in the hands of organized criminal groups and terrorist organizations operating in Europe and other regions.

Kolokoltsev said the CIS Council of Interior Ministers remained the main platform for promptly making joint decisions on crucial issues of cooperation in law enforcement.

"In the current conditions of world political turbulence, stable good-neighborly relations are becoming the most important factor for maintaining regional security. The Ukrainian crisis, which plays into the hands of the Western countries, continues to be "accelerated" by both sanction pressure and the cultivation of Russophobia, including that in the CIS space. Their focus on destabilizing the political and economic situation in the world entails a number of risks affecting the sphere of public order and security," Kolokoltsev said.