Tribunal against those responsible for war crimes in LPR inevitable — ombudswoman

LUGANSK, September 8. /TASS/. A tribunal against individuals responsible for war crimes in Donbass is inevitable, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Ombudswoman Viktoria Serdyukova said in an interview with TASS.

She reiterated that all information on the Kiev regime’s crimes in Donbass recorded by the ombudswoman’s administration is being submitted to the LPR’s authorized bodies and international human rights organizations. Also, over eight years, the office of the Prosecutor General and the LPR State Security Ministry have been investigating criminal cases on the prohibited means and methods of warfare that recorded the crimes of Ukraine’s armed forces against Donbass residents.

"All these materials will form the body of evidence for a tribunal which is inevitable. Each war crime by Ukraine’s political leadership will be assessed from a legal standpoint and each criminal will face trial," she stressed.