Over 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen who laid down arms held now in LPR — ombudsman

LUGANSK, September 8. /TASS/. More than 1,000 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, including commanders, who voluntarily laid down their arms, are being held on the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic, LPR Ombudswoman Viktoria Serdyukova told TASS on Thursday.

"At the moment, there are more than 1,000 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the territory of the republic who have voluntarily laid down their arms, from soldiers to unit commanders," she said.

The authorities of the LPR do not use the word "prisoners of war", instead of it the term "persons who voluntarily laid down their arms" is used.

Earlier, in an interview with TASS, the head of the LNR, Leonid Pasechnik, said that the fate of the prisoners held in the republic would be decided by the court. He stressed that all those involved in the massacres of the inhabitants of Donbass will face a tribunal and they will face a well-deserved severe punishment.