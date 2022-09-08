Five civilians wounded in DPR in shelling by Ukrainian army — territorial defense

DONETSK, September 8. /TASS/. Five civilians have been wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours in the fire opened by the Ukrainian armed forces, the DPR territorial defense headquarters said on Wednesday.

"As a result of today’s shelling by Ukraine’s armed formations, five civilians suffered wounds in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the HQ wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, said that over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces had fired more than 170 projectiles into the republic, using heavy artillery, including NATO-standard 155mm weapons, along with mortars.