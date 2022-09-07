Bombardments may force shutdown of Zaporozhye NPP — regional official

MELITOPOL, September 7. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region’s authorities do not rule out the local nuclear power plant may have to be shut down altogether in the context of systematic bombardments of its territory by the Ukrainian military, the chief of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on the Solovyov Live channel on Wednesday.

"With a high degree of probability, we will be forced to shut down the nuclear power plant, because its further operation will be impossible in such conditions (continued shellings by the Ukrainian military - TASS). Possibly, we will have to commission diesel generators, because the nuclear power plant will most likely be unable to work in this mode. We have not made up our mind yet, but in all likelihood, we will have to make such a decision," he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the public movement We are together with Russia, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye region’s military-civilian administration, Vladimir Rogov, said that as a result of damage to high voltage power lines caused by the Ukrainian army’s bombardments, the capacity of the sixth power unit had to be reduced to 13.5% of the nominal one.

Lately, the Ukrainian army has been regularly shelling the ZNPP with heavy weapons. Also, it tried to send a group of saboteurs from across the water reservoir. One of these attempts, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, was aimed at seizing the ZNPP ahead of an IAEA mission’s visit. In a report released on Tuesday, the IAEA called for the creating a safety zone around the ZNPP to prevent accidents hostilities might cause.