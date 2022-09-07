DPR foreign minister says now isn’t right time to discuss abolition of death penalty

DONETSK, September 7. /TASS/. Natalia Nikanorova, the foreign minister of the Donetsk People's Republic, on Wednesday said that it was inappropriate to discuss a moratorium on the death penalty since war crimes against the republic’s residents continue to be committed.

She made the remark when commenting on a statement by Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova who said she would support a moratorium.

"Shelling [by the Ukrainian armed forces] is directed exclusively against civilian infrastructure. These are war crimes that are condemned by all international conventions. And mercenarism, if we are now talking about foreign mercenaries in particular, is also prohibited by all international conventions. <...> In our case, when such monstrous crimes are really committed against our people, I think this discussion is not entirely appropriate (whether to introduce a moratorium on the death penalty - TASS)," she said.