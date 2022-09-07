US is Russia’s ‘brake-less’ opponent in situation with Ukraine — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Washington is Russia’s experienced and ‘brake-less’ adversary in the situation around Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview published on Wednesday in the International Affairs magazine.

"We are dealing with a powerful, experienced and, by and large, brake-less opponent. Do they (the US - TASS) need to be given any trump cards for them to turn their knowledge to the detriment of Russia's interests?" the diplomat noted.

He also stressed that Russia ensured its own and world security responsibly and would not succumb to external attempts to destabilize it.

"We take very seriously the problems of our own security, as well as that of the global security and stability. These are not toys, these are very serious issues. Therefore, we need some balance, sobriety and calmness in our approach," the senior diplomat said, "The attempts to provoke and destabilize us will go on, but we must keep our composure, as this is what is happening."

Ryabkov stressed that in this regard, Russia needs to have "options in its approach to this or that situation" in order to strengthen itself internally. "The more options we have, the stronger we are internally, the more confident we are that we are on the right track and will eventually achieve our goals," he concluded.