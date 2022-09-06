DPR negotiating possible engagement of North Korean workers for restoration works

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is looking at inviting builders from North Korea to carry out restoration works in Donbass, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said on Tuesday.

"For instance, <…> we now need builders. Because we have already begun to restore what Ukraine destroyed and have a lot more to do. That is why we are negotiating with North Korea possible engagement of North Korean builders in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said in an interview with the Rossiya television channel.

Pushilin said earlier that the DPR foreign ministry was negotiating possible use of foreign workers to restore the republic with several countries, including North Korea, which recognized independence of the Donbass republics in July 2022.