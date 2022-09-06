Xi’s visit to Kazakhstan to pave way for talks with Russia — expert

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to Kazakhstan, which will be his first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, is seen as paving the way for talks with Russia, including on supplies of oil and gas, Alexey Maslov, director of the Moscow State University’s Institute of Asian and African Studies and an expert of the Valdai discussion club, told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the expert, Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, is "a ground for testing new ideas" for China. "It was in Central Asia when China, in the personification of Xi Jinping, announced the launch of the One Belt, One Road Initiative," he recalled. "Transport corridors via Central Asia are very important for China and Xi Jinping will test a range of ideas, which will later go both to Russia and to the rest of the world."

Beijing, in his words, "is currently reshaping its energy assets" and is preparing for "large-scale and uneasy talks" on expanding energy cooperation in the oil and gas sector with Moscow. "Kazakhstan is a large supplier of oil and I think that China wants to get support from such countries, to find out possible volumes of supplies," he said.

Apart from that, China is forming its geopolitical sphere under serious pressure. "China wants to know what Central Asian countries think about many of its initiatives, because talks with Russia are likely to be hard and more ambivalent. That is why many things will be tested in Kazakhstan," Maslov said.

"It means that it is a good signal for Russia, routine Chinese political culture," he added.

Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on September 14 ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which will be held in neighboring Uzbekistan on September 15-16. The summit will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.