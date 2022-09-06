Russia does not comment appointments of new heads of diplomatic missions — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Moscow does not comment on the procedure and stages of appointing new heads of diplomatic missions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday, answering a question about who might take the post of the new US envoy to Moscow.

On September 4, the diplomatic office reported that John Sullivan, who had previously held the post, completed his work and left the Russian capital. The US embassy in Russia later informed that Elizabeth Rood would take over the duties of interim envoy until the new head of the diplomatic mission arrived.

"We do not comment on the procedures and stages of consideration of issues related to the rotation of heads of diplomatic missions," Ryabkov said.

Sullivan has been the US ambassador to Russia since February 5, 2020.