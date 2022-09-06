Relations with UK unlikely to become constructive with Truss as PM — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and London will hardly become more constructive with Liz Truss becoming a new prime minister since she made some unfriendly statements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"Honestly, I am inclined to think that nothing will change, the main thing for it is not to change for the worse. It is possible to forecast this, judging by remarks by Ms. Truss which she made while being a foreign minister, while being a candidate to prime minister’s office. These statements are clearly unfriendly, they are rather aggressive so any constructive actions on the part of the UK should hardly be expected," the Kremlin official said.