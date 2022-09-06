Kremlin on hitting back at sanctions: Russia shouldn’t ‘shoot itself in the foot’

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia should proceed from its own interests and not to "shoot itself in the foot," when hitting back at the sanctions of unfriendly countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC TV.

"These trying and very tough conditions of existence require us to take difficult, but definitely also tough responses. Should they be tit-for-tat moves all the time? Not at all," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He recalled the position of Moscow, which "constantly says that responses should be those that best suit the interests" of the Russian Federation.

"We shouldn't shoot ourselves in the foot," Peskov said.

"As for visas, our response is rather symmetrical, and we are responding for business as well," the Kremlin spokesman said. He noted that "Western businesses that leave Russia, do so treacherously, without complying with Russian legislation, incurring huge losses."

"The most important [thing] is that we first of all proceed from our own interests, which we actually do," Peskov concluded, speaking of Moscow's actions in response to Western sanctions.