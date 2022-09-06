Russia’s economic ties with Asian-Pacific offer ‘huge potential’, Kremlin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s trade turnover and investment cooperation with Asian-Pacific countries will be expanding, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday, adding that it can be safely projected.

"The potential is huge. We know that it is this region, where we are now, which has actually become the driver of global growth. Those developments will only intensify, and it is not only growth in transportation logistics, production, but also the growth of technology generation. More and more cutting-edge technologies are emerging here," Peskov told the paper.

This all is of interest to Russia, he noted. "One way or another, it is safe to project growth both of trade turnover and overall, of investment cooperation with the countries of the region," the spokesman stressed.

Peskov also mentioned Latin American states and other countries among Moscow’s promising partners. "[Those countries] are playing an increasingly important role, of course, and they are beginning to represent a greater interest for our companies," he concluded.