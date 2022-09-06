Russia works with UN on its agricultural products accessing global markets

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia is working with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to implement the agreements signed in Istanbul on the access of Russian agricultural products to global markets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai.

"We are working with the UN Secretary General, with his staff, so that the agreements that were signed in Istanbul between the UN and the Russian Federation are implemented by the UN Secretariat," he said.

At the same time, Lavrov said the West does not fulfill its promises to implement a part of the memorandum of the Russian Federation with the UN on the access of Russian grain and fertilizers to global markets. "…Our Western colleagues are not doing what we were promised by the UN Secretary General, namely, they are not making a decision to exclude logistical sanctions that prevent free access of Russian grain and fertilizers to global markets," the minister said.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations established a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.