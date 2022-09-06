Russian diplomat sees growing understanding of dangers of Washington’s game versus Russia

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the understanding of the dangers posed by Washington’s game against Russia is growing, the International Affairs magazine reported on Tuesday, citing an interview.

"The understanding of the dangers of the game that the US administration is playing regarding Russia, using Ukraine as a proxy for its goals, is growing. That’s undeniable," he said.

Ryabkov noted "the alarm of the United States as Russia has not broken down, despite all the pressure, which is also rising, < ... > as Moscow showed its determination to achieve its goals and not to bend under the pressure of opponents and adversaries."