Russia-Thailand intergovernmental commission on economy to be held in 2022, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Thailand will be held in 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following the talks with Thai Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

"We agreed to prepare for another meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation to outline the ways for recovery of positive trade turnover dynamics during the meeting that we plan to hold this year," he said.

According to Thai Foreign Minister, the meeting of the commission will take place in October.

The talks between foreign ministers of the two countries particularly focused on economic cooperation, Lavrov said. "Trade turnover soared by almost 30% last year, whereas in first months of this year it slightly decreased," Russia’s top diplomat said.