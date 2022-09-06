Russia appreciates Thailand's understanding of reasons behind special operation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia is grateful to Thailand for an objective assessment of the events in Ukraine and understanding of the true causes of the situation in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a news conference following talks with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

"We are grateful to our Thai colleagues for a balanced, objective and responsible position on what is happening in and around Ukraine, we are grateful for understanding the true causes of the current situation in the international arena and we’ve confirmed our willingness to share in detail our assessments of everything that is happening," the minister said.