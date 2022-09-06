No proposals yet from unfriendly countries for meetings with Putin at G20 summit — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. No representatives of unfriendly states have come up with any proposals yet for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the daily Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"No, as far as I know, there have been no [attempts to organize such meetings]", he said in reply to a corresponding question. "If we are talking about a face-to-face format, yes, of course, such forums are used as a rule for as many bilateral meetings as possible," Peskov added.

At the same time, he called for "not trying to anticipate events " regarding the details of Putin's participation. "Russia has an invitation to the summit. The president will make a decision based on various factors in what format it will be better to do this," Peskov stressed.

He recalled that in the G20 group in fact "very many countries maintain a dialogue with us, we have a very extensive agenda for discussion with many countries that are represented in the G20."

The G20 summit is due to take place on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16.